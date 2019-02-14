Pitts asked about Confederate flag at new job hearing

A former South Carolina House member trying to become the next director of the state Conservation Bank was grilled by senators about his Confederate flag stance and how he was picked for the job.
A Senate committee decided Thursday after several hours to delay voting on whether to approve Mike Pitts' appointment until next week.
Pitts resigned his House seat from Laurens on Jan. 3. The Conservation Bank's board offered him the director job on Oct. 30. Pitts says he delayed his resignation so he could keep health insurance and retirement pay.
Pitts says he supported a more historically accurate Confederate flag similar to the state flag to fly in front of the Statehouse in 2015.
Pitts told The State newspaper he understood the need to ask so many questions.
