Longest-serving Mississippi lawmaker not seeking new term

The longest-serving state lawmaker in Mississippi history says he is not seeking re-election this year.
Republican Sen. Tommy Gollott of Biloxi tells WLOX-TV that "52 years is long enough to be anywhere."
Gollott was first elected to the Mississippi House as a Democrat in 1967. He won a state Senate seat in 1979, still as a Democrat. Then, he became a Republican in 2007.
He was president pro tempore of the Senate from 1996 to 2000.
During the current four-year term, Gollott surpassed a legislative longevity record held by Democratic Rep. Walter Sillers of Rosedale, who served more than 50 years from early 1916 until his death in September 1966.
Gollott sponsored legislation that legalized dockside casinos in the early 1990s, leading to growth in Gulf Coast tourism.
