Signer of Alaska Constitution, Jack Coghill, dies at age 93

FILE - In this June 16, 2005, file photo, Jack Coghill sits by the Tanana River in Nenana, Alaska. One of the last remaining members of the Alaska constitutional convention, former Lt. Gov. Jack Coghill died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at age 93 in North Pole. His son, state Sen. John Coghill, said in a statement that his father had the same passion for Alaska in his last days as he did throughout his life. Dan Joling, File AP Photo