Legislative leaders push for expanded higher ed board

North Dakota legislative leaders are backing a resolution that would expand North Dakota's existing higher education board.
The resolution sponsored by Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman was finalized Wednesday. It comes after the House killed legislation supported by Gov. Doug Burgum that would have the state change its higher education governance from one board to two.
Burgum has said multiple boards would make North Dakota's 11 colleges and universities "more accountable to their governing boards and taxpayers."
Wardner says there is no appetite among lawmakers for more than one board. But he says expanding the current eight-member board by three people will help with a growing workload.
Any change to the higher education board would have to be approved by voters.
