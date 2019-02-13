House puts brakes on raising highway speed limits

North Dakota's House has killed a bill to increase speed limits on multilane highways and interstates in the state.
Representatives on Wednesday voted 46-46, which means the measure was rejected.
Grand Forks Republican Jake Blum sponsored the bill that would raise speed limits on multilane highways from 70 mph to 75 mph and on interstates from 75 mph to 80 mph.
Blum says the proposed increase "reflects the reality of traffic speed."
North Dakota's Transportation Department estimates the cost of changing signs and road improvements needed to be rated for the extra speed is nearly $10 million over the next four years.
