5 officers charged in fight after barroom dispute

Five more Massachusetts police officers have been charged in connection with an attack on a group of civilians that followed a barroom argument.
The Springfield officers were released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Wednesday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.
Prosecutors say the off-duty officers were at Nathan Bill's in Springfield in April 2015 when there was a dispute with the men.
Authorities say the officers later attacked the civilians in a nearby parking lot.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Another Springfield officer was arraigned in November.
A police spokesman says the officers will be suspended without pay for five days and then placed on paid administrative leave, per state law and labor agreements.
One of the bar's co-owners also faces charges but has yet to be arraigned.
Comments