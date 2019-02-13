National Politics

Ex-Mississippi sheriff wins defamation suit against ex-wife

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 01:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Court documents say a former Mississippi sheriff has won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and others over abuse and paternity allegations made against him on social media during his unsuccessful re-election bid.

News outlets cite the documents as saying a special chancery judge ruled in favor of Tyrone Lewis. Lewis' attorney, Dennis Sweet, said Monday that the former Hinds County sheriff was seeking a permanent injunction and damages from the defendants, including his ex-wife Sheila Lewis and retired Jackson firefighter and blogger Tony Davis.

Sweet says the judge upheld Lewis' 2015 restraining order against his ex-wife and the others and ordered $50,000 in damages. Sweet says the accusations cost Lewis the election.

Davis told WAPT-TV that he'll ask the judge to reconsider his ruling. The Clarion Ledger couldn't reach Sheila Lewis for comment Monday.

