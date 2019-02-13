States weigh bills addressing Native deaths, disappearances

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019 file photo Rene Ann Goodrich, of Superior with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, leads the procession though the streets of St. Paul during the Women's March at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Lawmakers in at least seven states have introduced legislation to address the unsolved deaths and disappearances of numerous Native American women and girls. Star Tribune via AP, file Anthony Souffle