Memorial service held for slain Chicago police commander

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 04:54 PM

CHICAGO

Dozens of people gathered at Chicago's Thompson Center to remember a police commander who last year was shot and killed last year while chasing a suspect.

Chicago Police Chaplain the Rev. Dan Brandt on Wednesday told approximately 150 people that Cmdr. Paul Bauer "embodied integrity" and will never be forgotten.

The 53-year-old Bauer was walking to City Hall when he heard a call on his radio that a man was running from other officers. Bauer spotted the man and chased him down a staircase where, during a struggle, Bauer was shot six times.

Among those remembering the fallen officer were members of Bauer's family and dozens of law enforcement officers and first responders.

Bauer's suspected killer, 45-year-old Shomari Legghette, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

