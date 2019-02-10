City changes paid time off from Columbus Day to Election Day

An Ohio city has decided to switch the paid day off previously given to city employees in observance of Columbus Day to Election Day.
The Sandusky Register reports city commissioners in Sandusky recently authorized the change. The shift of paid time off from Columbus Day to Election Day takes effect this year. Columbus Day is on the second Monday of October. Election Day typically falls on the first day of November.
City Manager Eric Wobser said the swap gives employees a day off to vote. He says the switch also was made because Columbus Day has become "controversial."
Some places have abolished Columbus Day which critics say honors the mistreatment and colonization of Native Americans while celebrating explorer Christopher Columbus.
Sandusky is roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.
