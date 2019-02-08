Election panel won’t probe Bosma’s use of campaign funds

A state election panel won't investigate Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma's use of campaign funds to collect information on a woman who says she performed oral sex on the married Republican lawmaker when she was a legislative intern in 1992.
The Indianapolis Star reports that those who filed complaints about the campaign's $44,000 payment to Bosma's attorney say the process appears to be rigged in his favor.
The Election Commission proceedings and a House Ethics Committee meeting on a separate grievance against Bosma, both took place Jan. 31 behind closed doors and without notice to those who filed the complaints, including the former intern and her lawyer.
Bosma has denied having a 1992 fling with the former intern. He declined to comment for the Star's story.
