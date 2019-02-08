Court: Little Rock woman can’t sue city for son’s slaying

FILE - In this June 21, 2013 file photo, former Little Rock Police Officer Josh Hastings listens to testimony in his manslaughter trial at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. A federal appeals court has ruled that a Little Rock woman whose 15-year-old son was killed by Hastings cannot try to hold the city or a retired police chief accountable for the shooting. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a federal court in St. Louis upheld a decision Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, that dismissed Little Rock and Stuart Thomas from Sylvia Perkins' wrongful death lawsuit. Thomas was police chief when Perkins' son, Bobby Moore, was killed by Joshua Hastings in 2012. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo