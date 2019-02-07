IU Maurer Law School students to assist judges across state

The Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington and the Indiana Supreme Court have announced a pilot program in which up to five first-year students committed to public service will work as clerks with judges throughout the state.
The program will expose students to rural and smaller-city practice and courtroom practice and procedure while letting them assist trial judges with research, drafting motions and opinions.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Indiana Appeals Court Judge Edward Najam Jr. developed the idea for the program. Both serve on the Maurer School of Law's Board of Visitors.
Najam says, "A lot of justice is dispensed by Indiana trial courts sitting in smaller counties across our state. This program enables law students to witness firsthand what a county seat practice looks like."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments