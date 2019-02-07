National Politics

Wyoming Beer Freedom Act advances in Legislature

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 04:56 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A legislative committee has endorsed a bill that would allow microbrewers in Wyoming to sell their product at local events.

The Senate Corporations Committee voted 4-1 Thursday to recommend House Bill 76, which is titled "Wyoming Beer Freedom Act." The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Under the proposal, microbreweries could get 24-hour permits to sell their beer at a community event, such as a rodeo.

There are 37 microbreweries in the state.

