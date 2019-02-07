Romanoff jumps into race against Sen Cory Gardner

Former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff is entering the race for the Democratic nomination to run against Sen. Cory Gardner.
Romanoff joins former Colorado State Senator Mike Johnston in the Democratic Senate primary. The winner will face Gardner. Gardner is considered the most vulnerable Republican Senator in the country.
That's because Colorado voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Democrats won every statewide race in the state last year.
Romanoff ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Michael Bennet in a Democratic primary in 2010. He also lost a congressional race against Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in 2014. He is embracing Medicare for All and the Democrats' Green New Deal in the current primary.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Another former Colorado House Speaker, Crisanta Duran, may also enter the Democratic race.
Comments