Pawnee man sentenced to 45 years in woman’s stabbing death

A Sangamon County judge has sentenced a central Illinois man to 45 years in prison for the 2016 stabbing death of a 31-year-old woman.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Circuit Judge John Madonia on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Wesley Carey of Pawnee in the death of Nicole Maxey of Pawnee. He will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence. Carey was convicted in November of first-degree murder.
Pawnee police found Maxey fatally stabbed in her apartment Jan. 18, 2016, along with Carey, who identified himself as her boyfriend.
Pawnee is a village about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Springfield. Police say Maxey's killing was the first murder in Pawnee in at least 25 years.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Carey's lawyer requested a 25-year sentence while prosecutors asked for 50 years.
Comments