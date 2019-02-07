Nebraska judge to weigh speedy-trial rights in appeal

A Nebraska judge is deciding whether an inmate's right to a speedy trial was violated as prosecutors scramble to keep him in prison.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a hearing is scheduled Friday in the case of 47-year-old Jack Harris.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison for a 1995 shooting death. He was granted a new trial in September 2017 by Judge William Zastera, but Zastera retired shortly after the decision.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office appealed, arguing that no evidentiary hearing was held. But the case has been in limbo for months because no replacement judge was immediately appointed.
Judge Jodi Nelson took over the case in July. Nelson says Harris wasn't tried within six months of Zastera's order, in violation of his right to a speedy right. A hearing in the case is scheduled Friday.
