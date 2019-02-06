National Politics

Nevada Republicans seek influence with citizen involvement

The Associated Press

February 06, 2019 03:06 PM

FILE - This June 3, 2013, file photo shows Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, speaking during Assembly floor debate in Carson City, Nev. Nevada Republican leaders are acknowledging their limited power in this year's session. But Assemblyman Wheeler, minority floor leader, says he has a plan for affecting legislation: citizen involvement.
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Republican Nevada lawmaker Jim Wheeler says increased citizen involvement will be key for conservatives wanting to wield some influence in the Democratic Legislature.

The Republican says he expects citizen involvement to include letter-writing campaigns, emails and peaceful demonstrations. He predicts other focus points for Republicans will include mental health, economic viability and gun control.

Democrats hold a supermajority in the Assembly and a simple majority in the Senate. Gov. Steve Sisolak has laid out progressive initiatives and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson has indicated plans to move on gun control, health care and criminal justice reform.

