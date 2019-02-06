Nevada Republicans seek influence with citizen involvement

Republican Nevada lawmaker Jim Wheeler says increased citizen involvement will be key for conservatives wanting to wield some influence in the Democratic Legislature.
The Republican says he expects citizen involvement to include letter-writing campaigns, emails and peaceful demonstrations. He predicts other focus points for Republicans will include mental health, economic viability and gun control.
Democrats hold a supermajority in the Assembly and a simple majority in the Senate. Gov. Steve Sisolak has laid out progressive initiatives and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson has indicated plans to move on gun control, health care and criminal justice reform.
