Senators seek pay raises for some elected county officials

Mississippi lawmakers want to give some elected county officials a raise, financed by higher fees for filing legal documents and court cases.
The state Senate voted 45-2 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 2827 , with four senators voting present. The bill goes to the House for more debate.
The measure would increase pay for county supervisors by $10,000 a year, with supervisors in the largest counties making $56,700 after the raise.
Circuit and chancery clerks would be allowed to take home up to $99,000 in fees generated by their office, up from $90,000
Also getting raises would be tax assessors, tax collectors and coroners.
The move comes as lawmakers, most running for office this year, also consider pay raises for teachers and state employees.
