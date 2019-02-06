Houston: Harvey-damaged courts to get nearly $5M in repairs

Nearly $5 million has been earmarked for more criminal courthouse repairs in Houston after 2017 flooding blamed on Hurricane Harvey swamped part of the building.
The Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the funds to remodel 16 more courtrooms and repair additional elevators.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says it's a short-term solution. Authorities are considering whether to build a new criminal courthouse.
The Houston Chronicle reports the repairs will mean more court space in the 20-story building to help clear a backlog of cases since Harvey struck in August 2017.
Judges currently use courtrooms on floors 17 through 20, which reopened last June. Tuesday's funding includes about $400,000 to repair courtrooms on floors 10, 11, 15 and 16, plus an estimated $4.5 million for elevator repairs.
