Wyoming Senate defeats bill on crime against pregnant woman

A bill that would have imposed separate penalties for the death of an unborn child during a crime against a pregnant woman has failed in the Wyoming Senate.
Senate File 128 was defeated on an 18-11 vote Monday.
Supporters say an unborn child should be considered a separate victim when a pregnant woman is killed by a criminal act.
But opponents say current state law already has enhanced penalties for the death of a pregnant woman.
