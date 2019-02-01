New Mexico minimum-wage bill ignites debate in New Mexico

The Legislature is deliberating a proposal to raise New Mexico's hourly minimum wage from $7.50 to $12 by July of 2021.
A House panel on economic development on Friday gathered public testimony about the proposal from Democratic Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque.
Labor Secretary Bill McCamley says the bill aligns with the Democratic governor's recommendation to raise the minimum wage to $12 and link future increase to inflation.
Restaurateurs object to provisions of Garcia's bill that eliminate exceptions to the minimum wage for tipped workers. Garcia says the restaurant servers currently are exposed to exploitation.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A competing proposal from Senate corporations committee chairman Clemente Sanchez of Grants would raise the minimum wage to $10 and leave current rules for tip workers intact. It has not yet been debated.
Comments