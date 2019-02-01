Interior investigators clear former Utah lawmaker Noel

An investigation reveals no evidence that a former Utah lawmaker sought to reduce the size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument for personal gain.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Mike Noel, the recently retired legislator from Kanab, owns a ranch in Johnson Canyon, where 0.06 square miles (0.16 square kilometers) had been inside the original monument boundaries.
That parcel was removed from the monument under the redraw recommended by then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, prompting allegations that new boundaries were drawn to benefit Noel.
But a report released Thursday says a probe by Interior's Office of the Inspector General uncovered no evidence that Noel had any pull or that Interior officials knew of his financial interest in the matter.
Noel has maintained he engaged in no wrongdoing and denied he would benefit from having his property drawn out of the monument.
