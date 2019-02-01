American Legion seeks Pentagon action on NY WWII unknowns

American Legion officials are calling on New York lawmakers to request the Pentagon exhume the Long Island graves of sailors killed in a World War II ship explosion in an attempt to identify the fallen servicemen.
The American Legion's New York state organization has approved a resolution seeking the state Legislature's and New York congressional delegation's help in persuading the Department of Defense to exhume remains buried as unknowns in Long Island National Cemetery.
Four graves are known to contain the remains of some of the 136 sailors killed when the USS Turner exploded and sank near the entrance to New York Harbor on Jan. 3, 1944. Navy officials said internal explosions of unknown origin sank the destroyer.
There was no immediate response from Pentagon officials to the American Legion's resolution.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments