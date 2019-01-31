Former police chief faces hearing to lead safety agency

Lawmakers are set to consider the nomination of a former Portland police chief for public safety commissioner.
Several gun rights groups are criticizing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' nomination of Mike Sauschuck over his opposition to Maine's 2015 concealed carry law. A public hearing is set Friday.
Sportsman's Alliance of Maine head David Trahan has said Sauschuck's nomination comes amid "a wave" of gun control legislation in Maine and nationally. Former Sen. Eric Brakey calls Sauschuck an "anti-gun" activist.
Sauschuck supported a 2016 referendum for universal background checks for gun sales and transfers. He served on a gun safety coalition board and voiced concern over Maine's open-carry law and a concealed-carry law championed by Brakey.
The Senate Thursday confirmed nine of Mills' cabinet nominees. Six remaining nominees face future Senate votes.
