National Politics

13 injured in NY hunting accidents involving guns in 2018

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 11:08 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

State officials say 13 people were injured last year in hunting accidents involving guns. Three of them died.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says Thursday that the 13 recorded hunting-related shooting incidents ties the record-low mark for New York first recorded in 2016.

Six of the wounds were self-inflicted, including two of the three fatalities.

In one case, a 75-year-old man in Essex County sustained a fatal chest wound when he used his rifle to help him stand up.

  Comments  