Sheriff’s office names 2 more dead in California wildfire

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, volunteer rescue workers search for human remains in the rubble of homes burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. A northern California sheriff's office has released the names of two more people who died in a devastating wildfire that killed at least 86 people. The Butte County Sheriff's office identified on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, the deceased as 74-year-old Robert Quinn of Paradise and 93-year-old Berniece Schmidt of Magalia. Terry Chea, File AP Photo