Police oversight board taps attorney as new leader

A 30-year-old Providence attorney has been tapped to lead a Providence Police Department civilian oversight board.
The Providence External Review Authority voted 8-0 Tuesday to nominate Jose Batista as its executive director. The nomination must be approved by the Providence City Council.
Board Chairwoman Alison Eichler says the board, which has been inactive for about a decade, will be able to conduct oversight with a director. Batista told the board he would give up his private practice to devote himself full-time to the board.
The board was established in 2002 to provide civilians with an external process through which to file complaints against police officers.
Eichler says the position pays between $88,000 and $96,000 and comes with a two-year contract.
