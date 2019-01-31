National Politics

Michigan lieutenant governor selling troubled real estate

By ED WHITE Associated Press

January 31, 2019

In a photo from Jan. 30, 2019, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II's apartment building is shown. Gilchrist says he's selling his building for $190,000. He bought it from the Detroit Land Bank for $13,500 in 2016 but it remains vacant. The property became a campaign issue last fall when neighbors complained that the building still was a mess two years later. The Land Bank says Gilchrist won't have to pay anything to the agency because he's selling the property for less money than he put into it. Ed J. White AP Photo
DETROIT

Don't look for Michigan's new lieutenant governor on a home makeover show.

Garlin Gilchrist II is getting rid of a fire-damaged Detroit apartment building after spending $225,000 to try to revive it. He got the building from the Detroit Land Bank Authority for just $13,500.

The building became an issue in the fall campaign when neighbors complained about the eyesore, two years after Gilchrist acquired it. He said at the time that he'd made progress and was trying to get loans.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Gilchrist is selling the vacant building for $190,000. The Land Bank needs to approve the deal.

Land Bank spokeswoman Alyssa Strickland says Gilchrist won't owe anything to the agency because he's selling the property for less than what he put into it.

