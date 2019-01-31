Montana lawmakers consider raising state park fees

A pair of bills under consideration by Montana lawmakers would make changes in a $6 fee used to help fund state parks and trails.
The Independent Record reports Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier, of Helena, is proposing Senate Bill 24, which would raise the fee to $9. Money would go for state parks and fishing access sites along with creating a new funding stream for Virginia City and Nevada City. Money also would create a new state trail and recreational facility grant program.
Republican Sen. Roger Webb, of Billings, is sponsoring Senate Bill 102, which would increase the fee to $25, but change it from an opt-out at the time of vehicle registration, to an opt-in.
Webb says not everyone is aware they can opt out of paying the fee.
