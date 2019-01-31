Wyoming Medicaid expansion bill passes committee

A state legislative committee has recommended a bill that would expand Medicaid in Wyoming.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the House Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services voted 6-3 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full House of Representatives for more debate.
The vote marked a small victory for medical associations across the state as well as a bipartisan coalition of supporters who have long pushed for expansion.
Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Andy Schwartz, of Jackson, House Bill 244 would result in 27,000 Wyoming residents enrolling in health insurance while taking a significant chunk out of $130 million in uncompensated medical costs absorbed by the state's care providers.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The legislation also includes work requirements.
Medical organizations, including the Wyoming Hospital Association and the Wyoming Medical Society, support the bill.
Comments