Kansas City power outage closes City Hall, courthouse

A power outage in downtown Kansas City has closed City Hall and the Jackson County Courthouse.
Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester says in a news release that a water main break caused basement flooding that is causing electrical problems. The release says the county is working with Kansas City Power & Light to determine the cause of the break and make the necessary repairs.
While the downtown courthouse is closed, the county courthouse in Independence remains open.
