Arkansas Senate OKs requirement for new political parties

The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure that would make it more difficult for new minor political parties to get on the ballot.
The Senate on Wednesday approved by a 27-7 vote legislation that would require new parties to submit signatures from registered voters equal to the number of votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election. New parties currently must turn in at least 10,000 valid signatures from registered voters.
Under Arkansas law, a party is guaranteed a spot on the ballot if its gubernatorial or presidential nominee receives at least 3 percent of the vote.
The measure now heads to the House.
