Graham asks FBI director for briefing on Roger Stone raid

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says he wants a briefing from the FBI on the tactics that were used last week when agents arrested President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone.
Stone was charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails during the 2016 election. He was arrested in a pre-dawn raid Friday at his Florida home as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
CNN video showed agents in body armor brandishing large weapons and night-vision equipment.
Graham said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday that he wants a briefing before Feb. 5. The South Carolina Republican says he is concerned about the tactics employed and the timing of the arrest.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The FBI routinely makes early-morning arrests of people under indictment.
Comments