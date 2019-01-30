Embattled Arizona lawmaker suspended from committee

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Arizona state Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum in Phoenix. Stringer, an Arizona lawmaker under scrutiny for sex charges in the 1980s and his comments on race, is losing his only committee assignment, at least for now, state House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo