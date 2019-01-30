The Latest: Noem pledges to sign ‘constitutional carry’ bill

The Latest on South Dakota's so-called constitutional carry bill (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
Gov. Kristi Noem says she will sign into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota.
The Republican governor tweeted Wednesday that the legislation would further protect the "Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans." Noem plans to sign the bill on Thursday.
The move is a win for conservatives who have long supported the plan, which languished under former Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
It's currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit; openly carrying a firearm in South Dakota is legal.
Noem says the Founding Fathers believed in the right to be bear arms so firmly that they enshrined it in the Constitution.
The South Dakota Sheriffs' Association opposes the bill, arguing current limitations under the permit process are reasonable.
9:33 a.m.
The Argus Leader reports the House voted 47-23 Tuesday to send the legislation to the Republican governor. Noem has said she supports the "principle" of so-called constitutional carry.
Noem spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says the governor looks forward to reviewing the measure when it reaches her desk.
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says it repeals the permit requirement but doesn't alter who can carry a concealed pistol.
