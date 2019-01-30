Retired corrections officer shoots home intruder

Police say a retired corrections officer has shot a man who was breaking into his New York City home.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the Queens Village neighborhood.
Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital with what they believed to be a head injury.
Officers were searching for a second suspect who ran away.
Police say the retired corrections officer is cooperating.
