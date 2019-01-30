Audit: State partly complies with post-Flint recommendations

Michigan's auditor general says state regulators have partially complied with recommendations made in a report issued after Flint's water crisis nearly three years ago.
A follow-up audit released Wednesday says the Department of Environmental Quality's drinking water office complied with a recommendation to better oversee municipal systems that switch water sources — the most serious problem identified in 2016. But Auditor General Doug Ringler says the agency only partially met suggestions to address other problems, such as verifying that water samples are coming from homes with lead service lines.
The DEQ toughened its rules and says municipal systems must provide updated lead sampling pools by 2020. But it says it would be impractical to visit thousands of homes, and other states also rely on utilities to certify their sampling sites.
