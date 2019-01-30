Group plans lodge and conference center at Mississippi lake

A group is pushing plans for a 200-room lodge and a 1,000-person conference center at a southwest Mississippi lake.
News outlets report a group of five local governments called the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance would buy 150 acres (60 hectares) at Lake Okhissa. The purchase from the U.S. Forest Service's Homochitto National Forest was authorized by a recent federal farm bill. Local lawmakers want $500,000 in state money to buy the land.
The plan is being backed by the Creekmore family, owners of CSpire, who got their start in Franklin County. Leaders hope it will boost the region's economy and tourism.
The project could be funded through state and federal funds and private donations.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Architectural renderings have been completed, while engineers are exploring water and sewer needs.
Comments