Police investigate alleged threat to Providence mayor

Providence police are investigating an online threat made against Mayor Jorge Elorza.
WPRI-TV reports that the suspect, who has not been charged, allegedly wrote that Elorza would be walking with a limp if he walks by the man.
Police were notified about the Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed an investigation is underway. A spokeswoman for Elorza declined to comment.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This is not the first time the Democratic mayor has faced an online threat. In 2015, shortly after he restructured firefighter work schedules, police investigated an online post suggesting the mayor's house should be burned down.
No one was ever charged.
Comments