Elephant seals take over Point Reyes beach during shutdown

Officials say dozens of elephant seals took over a beach in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the beach popular with tourists.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports about 60 adult seals that have birthed 35 pups took over at Drakes Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, knocking down a fence and moving into the parking lot.
Park spokesman John Dell'Osso says elephant seal colony were lounging in the sand after the park reopened Sunday, leading staff to temporarily close the road to the beach.
Dell'Osso says it's likely the recent storms and high-tides inundated the elephant seal normal habitat with water at Chimney Beach and so they sought a wider swath of dry real estate around the corner.
