National Politics

Jury selection starts for man accused of killing of St. Louis County police officer from Edwardsville

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 08:08 AM

Friends share memories of officer Blake Snyder during Alton vigil

A childhood friend of 20 years shares memories of St. Louis County Police Department officer Blake Snyder during a vigil in Alton.
By
A childhood friend of 20 years shares memories of St. Louis County Police Department officer Blake Snyder during a vigil in Alton.
By
CLAYTON, Mo.

Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer two years ago.

KMOX-AM reports that 20-year-old Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder, of Edwardsville. Police say Forster killed Snyder as the officer responded to a disturbance call in October 2016 in a normally quiet, middle-class suburban neighborhood in Green Park. The call stemmed from a man banging on the door of a woman’s home and demanding to be let inside.

Snyder’s partner shot Forster several times.

Most of the potential witnesses are law enforcement officers from various departments in St. Louis County and detectives and officials from numerous departments. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty in the case.

A former coach and a friend share their memories of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, a 2001 Alton High School graduate, who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, Oct. 6.

By

Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with t

By

