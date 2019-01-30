North Carolina lawmakers return as session begins in earnest

The North Carolina legislature is returning to work after a three-week break.
The session reconvenes Wednesday, so lawmakers will now file bills, hold committee meetings and take votes. The General Assembly met Jan. 9 to elect chamber leaders and make sure all 170 lawmakers had been sworn in.
Lawmakers and their allies also are holding news conferences Wednesday to highlight what they consider important topics for this year's session.
The State Employees Association of North Carolina will release prison safety recommendations following recent fatal attacks on correctional officers and staff. House and Senate Democrats will discuss legislation to expand Medicaid, while Senate Republicans plan to discuss school construction funding.
Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats have more leverage this year in the Republican-controlled legislature following Democratic legislative victories in November.
