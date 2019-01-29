Patrol destroys grenade found in Nebraska garbage bin

Law enforcement officials in southeastern Nebraska have safely destroyed a live grenade found in a trash bin.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the grenade was found Tuesday in a dumpster in Talmage as the home of person who had died was being cleaned out. The Otoe County Sheriff's Office, which was initially contacted about the grenade, called the patrol's bomb squad for help.
The patrol squad used a counter charge Tuesday night to destroy the grenade. No one was injured.
The patrol used the incident to remind people who find an explosive device not to touch it and immediately call emergency responders.
