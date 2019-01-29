New Jersey government closing early due to storm, cold

New Jersey's state government is closing early as officials prepare for a storm that's expected to drop a wintry mix across the state.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices were closing early "on a rolling basis" Tuesday afternoon. He said the decision was made due to the approaching storm and the extreme cold that's expected to follow it.
Northern areas of the state are expected to see roughly 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 2 to 4 inches is likely in western parts of central Jersey. The rest of the state was expected to see mostly rain before the precipitation turns to all snow by late Tuesday night.
Dozens of school districts were closed Tuesday or announced early dismissals due to the storm.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments