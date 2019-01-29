Review finds more cases handled by impaired pathologist

An independent review of a pathologist accused of working while impaired at an Arkansas Veterans Affairs hospital shows that he handled 96 cases as a private consultant before he was hired.
Dr. Robert Morris Levy has acknowledged that he showed up to work drunk in 2016, but he denies working while impaired.
Kelvin Parks is the system director of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. He tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that outside pathologists reviewed nearly 34,000 cases handled by Levy and found more than 3,000 errors or missed diagnoses.
Parks says that's a nearly 9 percent error rate, compared to the normal nationwide rate of 0.7 percent.
Reviews are also being conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of the Inspector General.
