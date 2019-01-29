South Carolina state police vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in South Carolina by a vehicle owned by the state's law enforcement agency.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said a State Law Enforcement Division SUV hit someone on U.S. Highway 76-378 just east of downtown Columbia around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the driver, Special Agent Robert Turnley, has been placed on administrative duties as troopers and the agency investigate the wreck.
Berry says Turnley has been with SLED nearly 15 years.
The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
