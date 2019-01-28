Nonprofit group proposes merging St. Louis city with county

FILE - In this July 4, 2018 file photo, fireworks illuminate the night sky near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. A task force called Better Together on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, revealed a plan that calls for a statewide vote seeking approval to merge St. Louis city and county. If approved, the new "metropolitan city" would have 1.3 million residents, instantly becoming the nation's 10th largest city. St. Louis currently ranks 62nd in population with just under 309,000 residents. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo