New GOP chair: Make NH “completely red again”

The new chair of New Hampshire Republicans has called for the party to unite and "make New Hampshire completely red again."
The New Hampshire GOP announced in a Saturday Twitter post that its members elected former Trump campaign state co-chair Steve Stepanek.
The party said former New Hampshire House Deputy Speaker Pam Tucker will serve as vice-chair.
WMUR-TV reports Stepanek told the nearly 400 state committee members in attendance Saturday that he'll be heading to Washington to "develop relationships" and fundraise. He also said the party must focus on grassroots organizing.
