New Hampshire Democrats ask governor to help federal workers

Democratic leaders in the New Hampshire Legislature want Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to take immediate action to help workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff had said earlier this week they were exploring emergency legislation, but on Friday they said that would take several weeks and workers can't wait that long. They are urging Sununu to take several steps, including allowing roughly 1,600 people who are working without pay to collect unemployment benefits from the state.
Some states already are doing that, despite warnings from the federal labor department that doing so isn't allowed.
Sununu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He said Wednesday he'll consider any fiscally responsible action that doesn't put the state at risk.
